$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2013 BMW 5 Series
4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
209,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10122858
- Stock #: bm213
- VIN: WBAFU9C52DDY71407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # bm213
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 BMW 5 SERIES 550I XDRIVE-M PKG
CLEAN CARFAX.....FINANCING IS AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
