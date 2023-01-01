Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 5 Series

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 5 Series

4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

  1. 10122858
  2. 10122858
  3. 10122858
  4. 10122858
  5. 10122858
  6. 10122858
  7. 10122858
  8. 10122858
  9. 10122858
  10. 10122858
  11. 10122858
  12. 10122858
  13. 10122858
  14. 10122858
  15. 10122858
  16. 10122858
  17. 10122858
  18. 10122858
  19. 10122858
  20. 10122858
  21. 10122858
  22. 10122858
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
209,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10122858
  • Stock #: bm213
  • VIN: WBAFU9C52DDY71407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # bm213
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW 5 SERIES 550I XDRIVE-M PKG


CLEAN CARFAX.....FINANCING IS AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance

2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 138,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento AWD...
 252,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 237,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Green Line Auto Clearance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Call Dealer

780-479-XXXX

(click to show)

780-479-1990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory