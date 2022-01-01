2013 BMW X1

- Listing ID: 8087068
- Stock #: PW10770A
- VIN: WBAVL1C55DVR87002
-
Exterior Colour
Grey
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
81,488 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.