2013 BMW X1

109,800 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8091070
  • Stock #: PO84423
  • VIN: WBAVL1C53DVR84423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

