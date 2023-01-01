$19,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325
2013 BMW X3
28I AWD Leather Nav Sun Roof Back up Cam +
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10200522
- Stock #: 23-0141
- VIN: 5UXWX9C55D0D05521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,241 KM
Vehicle Description
NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAMS, NO PACKAGES. Dont Pay above advertised price.
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.
Warranty Included
Easy low interest rate financing available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Family owned and operated for 30 years
20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.