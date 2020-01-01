Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Buick Enclave

Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Enclave

Leather

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. 4493280
  2. 4493280
  3. 4493280
  4. 4493280
  5. 4493280
  6. 4493280
  7. 4493280
  8. 4493280
  9. 4493280
  10. 4493280
  11. 4493280
  12. 4493280
  13. 4493280
  14. 4493280
  15. 4493280
  16. 4493280
  17. 4493280
  18. 4493280
  19. 4493280
  20. 4493280
  21. 4493280
  22. 4493280
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,886KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4493280
  • Stock #: L17110A
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD3DJ144249
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Tri-Zone Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Mirror Memory
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • woodgrain trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • WOODEN STEERING WHEEL
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
  • Anti Theft System -Aftermarket
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Third Row Split Bench Seat
  • Remote Engine Start -OEM
  • Third Row Floor Mats
  • Blind spot information system
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Collision Mitigation Braking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2017 Lexus RX 450h E...
 81,737 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry LE
 158,400 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus ES 350 Pr...
 9,000 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300

Send A Message