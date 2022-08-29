Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

175,228 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

LTZ Turbo w/1SA Leather, Nav, Remote, Bu Cam, Heat

LTZ Turbo w/1SA Leather, Nav, Remote, Bu Cam, Heat

Location

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

175,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9038476
  • Stock #: 22-0117
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SB4D7180112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,228 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Water pump, 4 new spark plugs, NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

