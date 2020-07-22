2013 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Flex Fuel Capability Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.