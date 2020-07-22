Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

58,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,997.80

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$14,997.80

+ taxes & licensing

58,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5661492
  • Stock #: PW12939
  • VIN: 2GNFLNEK7D6212939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW12939
  • Mileage 58,900 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375

Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, 24/7 Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!

We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! 

We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Flex Fuel Capability
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

