Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Windshield, New Control Arm, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

121,598 KM

Details Description Features

$11,777

+ GST
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Leather, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle
12931628

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Leather, Remote Start

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1756928770180
  2. 1756928770719
  3. 1756928771265
  4. 1756928771704
  5. 1756928772164
  6. 1756928772618
  7. 1756928773071
  8. 1756928773518
  9. 1756928774000
  10. 1756928774476
  11. 1756928774953
  12. 1756928775416
  13. 1756928775876
  14. 1756928776327
  15. 1756928776719
  16. 1756928777191
  17. 1756928777659
  18. 1756928778093
  19. 1756928778494
  20. 1756928778948
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,777

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,598KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G11E5SA1DF279155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,598 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Windshield, New Control Arm, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Leather, Remote Start for sale in Edmonton, AB
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Leather, Remote Start 121,598 KM $11,777 + GST
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 7 Passenger for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 7 Passenger 173,888 KM $3,500 + GST
Used 2018 Jeep Compass AWD, Remote, Htd Seats & Steering, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Jeep Compass AWD, Remote, Htd Seats & Steering, BU Cam 128,538 KM $17,888 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,777

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2013 Chevrolet Malibu