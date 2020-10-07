2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 4-Speed A/T 6-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Requires Subscription

