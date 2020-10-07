Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

133,339 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,339KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6192057
  • Stock #: 20LT93109C
  • VIN: 1GCRKSE74DZ127841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20LT93109C
  • Mileage 133,339 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375

Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, 24/7 Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!

We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! 

We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4-Speed A/T
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

