2013 Chevrolet Sonic

120,633 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
PCL Auto

780-244-2886

LT

Location

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

120,633KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8296755
  • Stock #: 2202-12
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH0D4207619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,633 KM

Vehicle Description

********** I YEAR WARRANTY (POWERTRAIN ) ON LISTED PRICE *******************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

2013 CHEVROLET SONIC LT

ENGINE: 1.8L 4 CYL 

LOW MILEAGE

FACTORY REMOTE STARTER

BLUETOOTH

A/C

CRUISE CONTROL

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

POWER MIRROR

DETAILED

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

 

 

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

