Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Spark

100,154 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Spark

2013 Chevrolet Spark

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Spark

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 8677946
  2. 8677946
  3. 8677946
  4. 8677946
  5. 8677946
  6. 8677946
  7. 8677946
  8. 8677946
  9. 8677946
  10. 8677946
  11. 8677946
  12. 8677946
  13. 8677946
  14. 8677946
  15. 8677946
  16. 8677946
  17. 8677946
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,154KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8677946
  • Stock #: PJ01963
  • VIN: KL8CD6S93DC501963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,154 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
DOHC
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
4-Speed Automatic
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
MFI
Knee Air Bag
A/T
4 Cyl
EcoTec
Bluetooth Connection
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Seating
front driver and passenger
Requires Subscription
1.25L
HIGH-BACK BUCKET
MYLINK TOUCH AM/FM STEREO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2013 Chevrolet Spark
100,154 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y
39,230 KM
$101,997 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey
0 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory