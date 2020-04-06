2013 Chevrolet Traverse

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Seat Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front license plate mounting provisions

Bluetooth Connection

BLACK GRANITE METALLIC

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)

BOSE PREMIUM 10-SPEAKER 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM

TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD)

Requires Subscription

2LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment

SEATING SEVEN PASSENGER SEAT CONFIGURATION (STD)

COLOUR TOUCH REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: colour touch AM/FM radio w/CD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display rear seat DVD player w/remote control overhead display (2) 2-channel wireless infrared headphone sets aux audio/video input ...

SEATING 8-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR

REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT PKG

EBONY LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM -inc: 8-way pwr front passenger seat w/pwr lumbar vinyl 3rd row seat trim

SUNROOF DUAL SKYSCAPE WITH POWER SLIDING FRONT AND FIXED REAR SECTION

