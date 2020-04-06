Menu
2013 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT

2013 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,633KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4827564
  • Stock #: 0EX5349A
  • VIN: 1GNKVJKD3DJ207800
Exterior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Sport Utility Vehicle

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front license plate mounting provisions
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BLACK GRANITE METALLIC
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
  • BOSE PREMIUM 10-SPEAKER 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM
  • TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • 2LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: std equipment
  • SEATING SEVEN PASSENGER SEAT CONFIGURATION (STD)
  • COLOUR TOUCH REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: colour touch AM/FM radio w/CD player 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display rear seat DVD player w/remote control overhead display (2) 2-channel wireless infrared headphone sets aux audio/video input ...
  • SEATING 8-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT ADJUSTER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
  • REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT PKG
  • EBONY LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM -inc: 8-way pwr front passenger seat w/pwr lumbar vinyl 3rd row seat trim
  • SUNROOF DUAL SKYSCAPE WITH POWER SLIDING FRONT AND FIXED REAR SECTION

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

