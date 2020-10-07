Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

96,700 KM

Details Description Features

$6,250

+ tax & licensing
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

LX

2013 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

96,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6005145
  • Stock #: 2010-31
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB2DN558896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2010-31
  • Mileage 96,700 KM

Vehicle Description

************ 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY *********** -ON LISTED PRICE-

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH: _MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT _CARFAX _ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE) _OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME -FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA PAYMENTS METHOD -DEBIT CARDS -CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES) -BANK DRAFTS -CERTIFIED CHEQUES

**************** 2013 CHRYSLER 200**************** ENGINE: 2.4L 4CYL

LOW MILLAGE ( 96,675 KM ) CRUISE CONTROL POWER SEAT INSPECTED DETAILED RECERTFIED

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

