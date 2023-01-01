$15,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
NAV Heated Seats & Steering Sun Roof Back Up Cam
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Whitete
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,478 KM
Vehicle Description
NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US.
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta
Warranty Included / Financing Available
Easy low interest rate financing available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way.
20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
