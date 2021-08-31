Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Avenger

107,522 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Avenger

2013 Dodge Avenger

4DR SDN

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Avenger

4DR SDN

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807143
  • Stock #: 11426B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
P225/50R18 all-season touring BSW tires
TUNGSTEN METALLIC
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
BLACKTOP PKG -inc: 18" x 7" gloss black aluminum wheels P225/50R18 all-season touring tires black grille black headlamp treatment trunklid spoiler
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Bluetooth streaming audio remote USB port auto dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
18" X 7" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year pre-paid service
29Y CANADA VALUE PKG CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 6-speed auto trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 60,111 KM
$18,396 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 3500 Longhorn
 129,125 KM
$59,674 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 72,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory