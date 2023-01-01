$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Durango
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Listing ID: 9968444
- Stock #: PW5024
- VIN: 1C4SDJCT4DC675024
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,638 KM
PW5024The 2013 Dodge Durango R/T in red, with VIN 1C4SDJCT4DC675024, is a powerful and spacious SUV that offers a combination of performance and versatility. With its bold design and advanced features, this vehicle is well-suited for both daily commuting and family adventures.Under the hood, the Durango R/T is equipped with a potent V8 engine that delivers impressive power and acceleration. It offers a thrilling driving experience and the capability to tow heavy loads, making it suitable for those seeking both performance and practicality.Inside the cabin, you'll find a spacious and comfortable interior with premium materials and modern technology features. The infotainment system includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like navigation and a rearview camera, ensuring convenience and entertainment during your journeys.The Durango R/T also prioritizes safety, with features such as electronic stability control, traction control, and a suite of airbags, to provide peace of mind for you and your passengers.With its powerful performance, spacious interior, and advanced features, the 2013 Dodge Durango R/T in red is a great choice for those seeking a capable and versatile SUV that offers both style and performance for their driving needs.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.At Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.
