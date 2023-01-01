Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Durango

96,638 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Durango

2013 Dodge Durango

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Durango

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

  1. 9968444
  2. 9968444
  3. 9968444
  4. 9968444
  5. 9968444
  6. 9968444
  7. 9968444
  8. 9968444
  9. 9968444
  10. 9968444
  11. 9968444
  12. 9968444
  13. 9968444
  14. 9968444
  15. 9968444
  16. 9968444
  17. 9968444
  18. 9968444
  19. 9968444
  20. 9968444
  21. 9968444
  22. 9968444
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,638KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9968444
  • Stock #: PW5024
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT4DC675024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,638 KM

Vehicle Description

PW5024The 2013 Dodge Durango R/T in red, with VIN 1C4SDJCT4DC675024, is a powerful and spacious SUV that offers a combination of performance and versatility. With its bold design and advanced features, this vehicle is well-suited for both daily commuting and family adventures.Under the hood, the Durango R/T is equipped with a potent V8 engine that delivers impressive power and acceleration. It offers a thrilling driving experience and the capability to tow heavy loads, making it suitable for those seeking both performance and practicality.Inside the cabin, you'll find a spacious and comfortable interior with premium materials and modern technology features. The infotainment system includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like navigation and a rearview camera, ensuring convenience and entertainment during your journeys.The Durango R/T also prioritizes safety, with features such as electronic stability control, traction control, and a suite of airbags, to provide peace of mind for you and your passengers.With its powerful performance, spacious interior, and advanced features, the 2013 Dodge Durango R/T in red is a great choice for those seeking a capable and versatile SUV that offers both style and performance for their driving needs.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.At Southtown Chrysler also known as Go Dodge, were happy to help! We've proudly served Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more for the past 23 years as an AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Our location allows all our guests to have the best test drive experiences with easy access to highways, city driving, rural areas and shopping centers, all at one intersection.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Cargo Compartment Cover
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Pwr sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Technology Group
Trailer Tow Group IV
BLACK
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear DVD Entertainment Centre
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Entry Nav/Commuter Group
2nd Row Console w/Armrest & Storage
BRIGHT WHITE
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Group
Black interior
Billet Silver Metallic
Redline Pearl
True Blue Pearl
Maximum Steel Metallic
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
Mineral Grey Metallic
2nd Row Fold & Tumble Captain Chairs
MOPAR Black/Chrome Appearance Group
Premium Nappa Leather Group
5.7L V8 VVT "HEMI" MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
Requires Subscription
P265/50R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES
UCONNECT 730N
BLACKTOP PKG
R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

2017 Nissan Rogue
89,939 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Durango
96,638 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jaguar F-Type
43,875 KM
$59,997 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory