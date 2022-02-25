Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

86,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8446020
  • Stock #: PW47140
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6DR547140

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormal branding. Carfax report of $0.00

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
P225/65R17 touring BSW tires
Autostick
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Air Suspension
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Wheel Covers
2nd Row Bench Seat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
17" steel wheels w/wheel covers
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

