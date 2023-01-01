Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

152,977 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

152,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10533609
  • Stock #: 23-0193
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW8DDA68061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 23-0193
  • Mileage 152,977 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US. 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

