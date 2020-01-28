Menu
2013 Ford Edge

Limited

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,865KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4607433
  • Stock #: 2002-19
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC3DBA23766
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

****************1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY*******************

************** FREE DASH CAMERA *****************


PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886)

VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.


OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES


  *************** 2013 FORD EDGE LIMITED ********** 

ENGINE: 3.5L 6CYL


BACK-UP CAMERA

PARKING SENSORS 

REMOTE STARTER

NAVIGATION SYSTEM

LEATHER HEATED SEATS 

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

DUAL SUN ROOF

AWD

2 POSITIONS MEMORY SEAT

WINTER TIRES

EXTRA TIRES&RIMS

ACTIVE

INSPECTED

DETAILED



Financing is available! Terms and other finance offer specifics, can only be determined based on your creditworthiness after submitting a credit application. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts.

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.


AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

