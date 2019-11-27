Menu
2013 Ford Escape

Sel, 2.0L I4, 4wd, Leather heated seats, Bluetooth

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

855-996-2965

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,213KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4380516
  • Stock #: WW280
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H95DUD13323
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Go Auto Outlet is your destination dealership for used cars from Edmonton to Leduc! Being part of the Go Auto family we offer access to more inventory than any other dealer group in Alberta, no hidden fees on vehicle prices, 24/7 customer service available on goauto.ca, Go Card discounts on parts and service throughout ANY of the Go Auto dealerships in town and much, much more! Need insurance? Financing options? Look no further, Go Auto Outlet has everything you need to get you into reliable vehicle, call or text Go Auto Outlet West at 780-509-4000 or visit us today at Go Auto Outlet West 17860 102 Ave NW, Edmonton!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

