Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford F-150

SVT 4WD 6.2L SuperCrew Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

SVT 4WD 6.2L SuperCrew Navi

Location

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

855-996-2965

  1. 4557972
  2. 4557972
  3. 4557972
  4. 4557972
  5. 4557972
  6. 4557972
  7. 4557972
  8. 4557972
  9. 4557972
  10. 4557972
  11. 4557972
  12. 4557972
  13. 4557972
  14. 4557972
  15. 4557972
  16. 4557972
  17. 4557972
  18. 4557972
  19. 4557972
  20. 4557972
  21. 4557972
  22. 4557972
  23. 4557972
  24. 4557972
  25. 4557972
  26. 4557972
  27. 4557972
  28. 4557972
  29. 4557972
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,484KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4557972
  • Stock #: WT167
  • VIN: 1FTFW1R69DFC83328
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- Raptor SVT

- 4WD

- 6.2L V8

- Short box

- SuperCrew cab

- 145" Wheel Base

- Tow package

- Navigation

- Heated/Cooled leather seats

- Sunroof

- Backup camera

- Bluetooth

 

06/14/2015 claim for $5,446.00

 

Go Auto Outlet is your destination dealership for used cars from Edmonton to Leduc! Being part of the Go Auto family we offer access to more inventory than any other dealer group in Alberta, no hidden fees on vehicle prices, 24/7 customer service available on goauto.ca, Go Card discounts on parts and service throughout ANY of the Go Auto dealerships in town and much, much more! Need insurance? Financing options? Look no further, Go Auto Outlet has everything you need to get you into reliable vehicle, call or text Go Auto Outlet West at 780-509-4000 or visit us today at Go Auto Outlet West 17860 102 Ave NW, Edmonton!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Auto Outlet

2012 Ford Fusion SEL...
 115,142 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 77,489 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 82,352 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
Go Auto Outlet

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2965

Send A Message