2013 Ford F-150

178,000 KM

Details Description

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5687184
  Stock #: 20LT93103A
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF5DFB11142

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375

Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, 24/7 Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!

We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! 

We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

