2013 Ford F-150
XLT SUPER CREW CAB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,121 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD F150 XLT SUPER CREW 4X4 SHORT BOX 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 3.5 LITER ECO BOOST AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEAT AM FM SAT CD STEREO TRAILER TOW PACKAGE REAR BACK UP SENSORS RUNNING BOARDS HANDS FREE CALLING
Vehicle Features
