$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
122,525KM
Used
VIN 3FADP4EJ0DM102686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # FFH013
- Mileage 122,525 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Fiesta with only 122525KM, Auto transmission, very good on gas, Clean interior/exterior, very good condition. New winter tires, New oil change, Good brakes.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
