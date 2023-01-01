Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Ford Fiesta with only 122525KM, Auto transmission, very good on gas, Clean interior/exterior, very good condition. New winter tires, New oil change, Good brakes.</p>

2013 Ford Fiesta

122,525 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

  1. 10825110
  2. 10825110
  3. 10825110
  4. 10825110
  5. 10825110
  6. 10825110
  7. 10825110
  8. 10825110
  9. 10825110
  10. 10825110
  11. 10825110
  12. 10825110
  13. 10825110
  14. 10825110
  15. 10825110
  16. 10825110
  17. 10825110
  18. 10825110
  19. 10825110
  20. 10825110
  21. 10825110
  22. 10825110
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,525KM
Used
VIN 3FADP4EJ0DM102686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # FFH013
  • Mileage 122,525 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Fiesta with only 122525KM, Auto transmission, very good on gas, Clean interior/exterior, very good condition. New winter tires, New oil change, Good brakes.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance

Used 2007 Honda Element 4WD 4dr Auto EX-P for sale in Edmonton, AB
2007 Honda Element 4WD 4dr Auto EX-P 227,869 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen 4WD 4dr Limited for sale in Edmonton, AB
2008 Chrysler Aspen 4WD 4dr Limited 256,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB Auto 2.5i w/Sport Pkg for sale in Edmonton, AB
2009 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB Auto 2.5i w/Sport Pkg 125,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Green Line Auto Clearance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Call Dealer

780-479-XXXX

(click to show)

780-479-1990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta