2013 Ford Focus
SE
PCL Auto
12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8165659
- Stock #: 2201-10
- VIN: 1FADP3K23DL328049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,253 KM
Vehicle Description
********* 2013 FORD FOCUS SE HATCHBACK*********
ENGINE : 2L 4CYL
LOW MILLAGE ( 120,253 KM )
LEATHER SEATS
SUNROOF
BLUETOOTH
WHEEL STEERING CONTROL
POWER SEAT
CRUISE CONTROL
INSPECTED
RECERTIFIED
DETAILED
Vehicle Features
