2013 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 4 1 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9286393

9286393 Stock #: 22-0178

22-0178 VIN: 1FADP3F27DL304282

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-0178

Mileage 102,418 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.