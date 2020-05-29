2013 Ford Fusion

+ taxes & licensing
780-200-3042
9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8
780-200-3042
+ taxes & licensing
4 Cylinder - 1.6 liter **171.712km ** ->> Excellent serviced - Top Condition !!!->> Accident FREE->> Alberta Active registered The car comes INCLUDING- full steam cleaned and sanitized- Inspection Report from independent certified mechanic- Carfax History Report Comes with - Backup Camera- Navigation- Keyless entry- Alloy Wheels- Cruise Control- Power windows, Power Seats- Air conditioning....and more ... Buy with confidence --->> We are Amvic licenced
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8