Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

164,542 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 2500

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 2500 HD EXTENDED CAB 4X4 SHORT BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 2500 HD EXTENDED CAB 4X4 SHORT BOX

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7264619
  • Stock #: 187321
  • VIN: 1GT220EG6DZ187321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,542 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2013 GMC 2500 HD SIERRA SLE SHORT BOX 4X4 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 6.0 LITER VORTEC V8 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM CD SAT STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING FOG LIGHTS REAR BACK UP SENSORS RUNNING BOARDS TOW PACKAGE BOX LINER ALLOY WHEELS CLEAN CARFAX WARRANTY AVAILABLE EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526
 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….
 

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2009 Dodge Ram RAM 5...
 47,922 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 159,672 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 145,662 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory