Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Honda Pilot

TOURING/ ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Pilot

TOURING/ ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

855-996-2955

  1. 4747905
  2. 4747905
  3. 4747905
  4. 4747905
  5. 4747905
  6. 4747905
  7. 4747905
  8. 4747905
  9. 4747905
  10. 4747905
  11. 4747905
  12. 4747905
  13. 4747905
  14. 4747905
  15. 4747905
  16. 4747905
  17. 4747905
  18. 4747905
  19. 4747905
  20. 4747905
  21. 4747905
  22. 4747905
  23. 4747905
  24. 4747905
Contact Seller

$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,994KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4747905
  • Stock #: PW4285
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H93DB504285
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival!

4WD, 10 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Design Alloy.

 

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner

 

2013 Honda Pilot Touring Polished Metal Metallic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD TOURING/ ACCIDENT FREE

 

 

For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277.

 

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV. Searching for that perfect INFINITI sedan, coupe, or SUV can be difficult – especially if you're looking for a specific colour combination or trim package. That's where Ericksen INFINITI's Out of Town Buyer's program comes into play! If you've finally found that perfect INFINITI in our New Vehicle Inventory (or perhaps a vehicle from another luxury manufacturer in our Used Vehicle Inventory) but are not located in Edmonton, then our dealership will be more than happy to make arrangements for you! We'll pay for one night's accommodations at any of our local hotels so you can rest and relax before or after purchasing your perfect luxury vehicle from our friendly team here at Ericksen INFINITI. WHERE WE ARE For potential buyers located elsewhere in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport serves all major airline including Air Canada, Delta, United Airlines, WestJet, and many others. Our dealership is located at 17616 – 111th Ave, visit our Contact Us page for exact directions!

 

Certification Program Details: FREE SERVICE LOANERS Drive one of our loaner vehicles (for free!) while your car is in the shop. 140-POINT INSPECTION Every pre-owned vehicle receives a full mechanical and visual inspection performed by a Factory Certified Technician. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE If something isn't right with your new vehicle- and we can't make it right- we will swap you into a comparable vehicle at no extra charge.

 

Reviews:

  * Pilot owners tend to rate a multitude of characteristics highly, including seat comfort, abundant storage facilities, overall flexibility, a great driving position, confident all-surface traction and an overall blend of go-anywhere, anytime size, flexibility and capability. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • A/T
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ericksen Infiniti

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 64,501 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX30 P...
 40,253 KM
$26,833 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX50 N...
 76,711 KM
$24,494 + tax & lic
Ericksen Infiniti

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2955

Send A Message