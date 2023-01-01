Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

149,588 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,588KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10350066
  Stock #: 23PA2668A
  VIN: 5XYZU3LB5DG119155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,588 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Grey
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
TITANIUM SILVER
MONACO WHITE
MINERAL GREY
FROST WHITE PEARL
Canyon Copper
Requires Subscription
REGAL RED PEARL
Serrano Red
MARLIN BLUE
TWILIGHT BLACK MICA
CABO BRONZE METALLIC
NIGHT SKY PEARL
MOONSTONE SILVER METALLIC
JUNIPER GREEN
FROSTED MOCHA

