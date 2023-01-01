2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sale $14,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 5 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10350066

10350066 Stock #: 23PA2668A

23PA2668A VIN: 5XYZU3LB5DG119155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,588 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cloth Seat Trim Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features STANDARD PAINT BLACK Grey Knee Air Bag A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T TITANIUM SILVER MONACO WHITE MINERAL GREY FROST WHITE PEARL Canyon Copper Requires Subscription REGAL RED PEARL Serrano Red MARLIN BLUE TWILIGHT BLACK MICA CABO BRONZE METALLIC NIGHT SKY PEARL MOONSTONE SILVER METALLIC JUNIPER GREEN FROSTED MOCHA

