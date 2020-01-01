Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE 2.0L I4 Awd Htd seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE 2.0L I4 Awd Htd seats

Location

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

855-996-2965

  1. 4469904
  2. 4469904
  3. 4469904
  4. 4469904
  5. 4469904
  6. 4469904
  7. 4469904
  8. 4469904
  9. 4469904
  10. 4469904
  11. 4469904
  12. 4469904
  13. 4469904
  14. 4469904
  15. 4469904
  16. 4469904
  17. 4469904
  18. 4469904
  19. 4469904
  20. 4469904
  21. 4469904
  22. 4469904
  23. 4469904
  24. 4469904
  25. 4469904
  26. 4469904
  27. 4469904
  28. 4469904
  29. 4469904
  30. 4469904
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,956KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4469904
  • Stock #: WB241
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA7DG085216
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- Se

- 2.0L I4 Turbo

- Heated leather seats ( front & rear )

- Heated steering wheel

- Panorama roof

- Backup camera

- Bluetooth

 

Go Auto Outlet is your destination dealership for used cars from Edmonton to Leduc! Being part of the Go Auto family we offer access to more inventory than any other dealer group in Alberta, no hidden fees on vehicle prices, 24/7 customer service available on goauto.ca, Go Card discounts on parts and service throughout ANY of the Go Auto dealerships in town and much, much more! Need insurance? Financing options? Look no further, Go Auto Outlet has everything you need to get you into reliable vehicle, call or text Go Auto Outlet West at 780-509-4000 or visit us today at Go Auto Outlet West 17860 102 Ave NW, Edmonton!

Additional Features
  • null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Auto Outlet

2009 Subaru Forester...
 147,059 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 179,006 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 46,431 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Go Auto Outlet

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2965

Send A Message