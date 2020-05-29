Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE 2.0T AWD/PANO SUNROOF/BACKUP CAM/HEATED STEERING

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE 2.0T AWD/PANO SUNROOF/BACKUP CAM/HEATED STEERING

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

  • 79,280KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5146247
  • Stock #: PW9580
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8DG057831
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundai’s best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!

Interested in this vehicle and need more information? Contact our Internet Sales Team at 780.450.1021, SouthtownHyundaiSalesLeads@southtownhyundai.com or come on in!

 

We are an AMVIC Licensed Dealer!

