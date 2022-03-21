Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

119,584 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Location

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

119,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8697587
  • Stock #: PW2094
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD5DU092094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 119,584 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

