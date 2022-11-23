Menu
2013 Infiniti G37

160,413 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2013 Infiniti G37

2013 Infiniti G37

SEDAN

2013 Infiniti G37

SEDAN

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,413KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9420982
  • Stock #: 22Q60660A
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR5DM352605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2013 Infiniti G37 Sedan Sport AWD comes well equipped with active cruise control, sunroof, memory seats, paddle gear shifts, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, steering wheel controls, push start, power heated leather seats, navigation, rear view camera, performance monitoring, dual climate controls, A/C and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.7L V6 producing 328hp @7000 rpm and 269 lb-ft @5200 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a 7-Speed A/T transmission. The G37 Sedan can seat up to 5 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

