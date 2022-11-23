$17,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti G37
SEDAN
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
$17,900
- Listing ID: 9420982
- Stock #: 22Q60660A
- VIN: JN1CV6AR5DM352605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2013 Infiniti G37 Sedan Sport AWD comes well equipped with active cruise control, sunroof, memory seats, paddle gear shifts, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, steering wheel controls, push start, power heated leather seats, navigation, rear view camera, performance monitoring, dual climate controls, A/C and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.7L V6 producing 328hp @7000 rpm and 269 lb-ft @5200 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a 7-Speed A/T transmission. The G37 Sedan can seat up to 5 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
