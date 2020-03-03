Menu
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,331KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797420
  • Stock #: U542
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG1DC505441
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You're going to love the 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Top features include a split folding rear seat, power windows, a roof rack, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
