2013 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 7 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10244343

10244343 Stock #: 23-0104

23-0104 VIN: 1C4NJRAB2DD180488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,748 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.