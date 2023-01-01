Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included </p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated for 30 years</p><p> </p><p>20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2013 Jeep Patriot

117,031 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Jeep Patriot

AWD Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Patriot

AWD Automatic

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1700265048
  2. 1700265221
  3. 1700265223
  4. 1700265219
  5. 1700265220
  6. 1700265222
  7. 1700265223
  8. 1700265222
  9. 1700265220
  10. 1700265220
  11. 1700265222
  12. 1700265222
  13. 1700265222
  14. 1700265219
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,031KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB8DD156275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,031 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XTR Crew 4x4, Tow Pkage, BU Cam, Adjustable Pedals for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Ford F-150 XTR Crew 4x4, Tow Pkage, BU Cam, Adjustable Pedals 125,708 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus SE, Hatchback, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Ford Focus SE, Hatchback, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys 66,338 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Rondo 7 passenger heated seats park assist for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Kia Rondo 7 passenger heated seats park assist 141,712 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Patriot