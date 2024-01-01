Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

253,126 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2013 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
253,126KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG8DL552897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gecko Green
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Black easy-folding soft top w/Sunrider feature
Gecko Green
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class II receiver hitch 4-pin trailer tow wiring
24S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 17" x 7.5" aluminum wheels P255/75R17 on/off road OWL tires deep tint sunscreen windows leather-wrapped steering wheel chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob
P255/75R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
MOPAR CHROME EDITION GROUP -inc: Mopar chrome exhaust tip Mopar chrome fuel filler door Mopar chrome taillamp guards Mopar tubular side steps
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag tinted rear windows
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped steering wheel chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre tire pressure monitoring display
PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: pwr locks pwr windows w/front one-touch down pwr heated mirrors remote keyless entry security alarm auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: black Freedom Top 3-piece hardtop rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

