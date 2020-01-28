Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Kia Optima

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Optima

EX

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4595625
  3. 4595625
  4. 4595625
  5. 4595625
  6. 4595625
  7. 4595625
  8. 4595625
  9. 4595625
  10. 4595625
  11. 4595625
  12. 4595625
  13. 4595625
  14. 4595625
  15. 4595625
  16. 4595625
  17. 4595625
  18. 4595625
  19. 4595625
  20. 4595625
  21. 4595625
  22. 4595625
  23. 4595625
  24. 4595625
  25. 4595625
  26. 4595625
  27. 4595625
  28. 4595625
  29. 4595625
  30. 4595625
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4595625
  • Stock #: L16877B
  • VIN: KNAGN4A79D5385163
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2011 Lexus RX 350 Ul...
 63,500 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit EX-L
 28,100 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 TO...
 93,200 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300

Send A Message