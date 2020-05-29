Menu
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

4U

2013 Kia Soul

4U

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,763KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5129195
  • Stock #: 2005-38
  • VIN: KNDJT2A64D7594759
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

************** 1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY **************

                                                           -ON LISTED PRICE -

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUE

 

                       **************** 2013 KIA SOUL 2U **********************

ENGINE: 2.0L 4CYL

 

LOW MILLAGE ( 68,763 KM )

HEATED SEAT

REMOTE STARTER ( NEEDS FOB )

BLUETOOTH

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

