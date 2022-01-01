Menu
2013 Land Rover Evoque

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

Location

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

85,000KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  VIN: SALVP2BG0DH768522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

With its sporty, dynamic profile Range Rover Evoque creates a new class itcan call its own. It offers an updated interpretation of classic Range Rover designcues including the signature clamshell hood, the floating roof and the prepared for-anything stance, including short body overhangs both front and rear. Theres a dramatic rising beltline a muscular shoulder runs the lengthof the vehicle and a unique, distinctly athletic taper to the roofline whichis emphasized by the black pillars. It is unmistakably a Range Rover with thebold horizontal graphic that is created by the perforated two-bar grilleand distinctive headlamps.Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

