2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  Video Thumb
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,625KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4953693
  • Stock #: LD17548A
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA4DC172456
Exterior Colour
Silver[Silver Lining Metallic]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • woodgrain trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • Wheel Locks
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Tinted Windows -OEM
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • DVD System -OEM
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Seat Lumbar
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Cargo Cover -Interior
  • Blind spot information system
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

