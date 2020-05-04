2013 Lexus RX 350

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM

Child Safety Locks

Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Garage door opener

Intermittent Wipers

KEYLESS REMOTE

Compact Spare Tire

Remote Trunk Release

Front Floor Mats

Rear Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats

MEMORY SEAT

Power Driver Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Mud Flaps

HID Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio Trim Leather upholstery

woodgrain trim

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net

Parking Sensors

BACKUP CAMERA

HEADS UP DISPLAY

Wheel Locks

Driver Lumbar

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

USB port

Cooled Driver Seat

Cooled Passenger Seat

MP3 COMPATIBLE

Electronic Climate Control

Pass through rear seat

Electrochromic Rear View Mirror

Tinted Windows -OEM

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Steering Wheel Stereo Controls

DVD System -OEM

Navigation System -OEM

Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM

Driver Side Curtain Airbag

Passenger Side Curtain Airbag

Passenger Seat Lumbar

Driver Side Impact Airbag

Alarm Fob -OEM

Center Seat Armrest

Power Tilt Steering Wheel

Passenger Side Impact Airbag

Hands Free Communication

Jack

Not Equipped for Third Row Seat

Auxiliary Power Outlet

Owner Manual

Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags

Power Telescopic Steering

Cargo Cover -Interior

Blind spot information system

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Push-Start Ignition

