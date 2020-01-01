2013 Mazda MAZDA3

11335 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Here's a beautiful clean low mileage Mazda 3 that comes well equipped made available to you for the excellent price of $7,995!
Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?
-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.
-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.
-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.
-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.
We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?
******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******
