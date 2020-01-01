2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here's a beautiful clean low mileage Mazda 3 that comes well equipped made available to you for the excellent price of $7,995!



Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?



-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.

-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.

-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.

-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.



We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?



******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******



AutoFinder Canada

780 340 5471

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

