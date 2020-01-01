Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

AutoFinder Canada

11335 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X3

780-340-5471

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4413165
  • Stock #: 812375
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF8D1812375
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here's a beautiful clean low mileage Mazda 3 that comes well equipped made available to you for the excellent price of $7,995!

Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?

-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.
-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.
-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.
-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.

We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?

******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******

AutoFinder Canada
780 340 5471
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

