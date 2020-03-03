Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,644KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4729305
  • Stock #: 2003-14
  • VIN: JM1BL1L74D1717841
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***********************1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY***************** ************** FREE DASH CAMERA ***************** PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886), EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM. OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM SUNDAY 11 AM - 4 PM. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH: _MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT _CARFAX _ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE) _OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME PAYMENTS METHOD -DEBIT CARDS -CREDIT CARDS -BANK DRAFTS -CERTIFIED CHEQUES **************** 20132 MAZDA3 HATCHBACK ************** ENGINE:2.0L 4CYL LOW MILLAGE (101,644 KM ) HEATED SEAT SUNROOF BLUETOOTH INSPECTED RE-CERTIFIED DETAILED Financing is available! Terms and other finance offer specifics, can only be determined based on your creditworthiness after submitting a credit application. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST. AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

