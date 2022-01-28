Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

106,571 KM

$13,711

+ tax & licensing
$13,711

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$13,711

+ taxes & licensing

106,571KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8245695
  Stock #: PT8084
  VIN: JM1BL1M59D1734731

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 106,571 KM

2013 Mazda Mazda3 GT COMING SOON

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

