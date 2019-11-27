2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Local, 1 Owner, no damage records | 3M Protection | 2 Wheel Sets | Dealer Serviced | Premium Package| Driving Assistance Package| Trailer Hitch| Video Available

Call/Text Mark or Josh at (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

About this ML 350:

We are very pleased to offer this local, one-owner 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a new 2020 Porsche Cayenne, serviced at a Mercedes dealer and includes 3M rock protection film and two rim/tire sets for Summer performance and Winter safety. Ask us for a video walkaround of view this vehicle or to set up a time to view this in person at our dealership today.

This ML350 comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including Premium Package, Heated Seats and steering wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound, power tailgate, surround view camera, blind spot detection, Bi Xenon Headlights and much more!

Competitive Financing and Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can help you move forward to your ownership with us today.

*AMVIC Licensed Business*