Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

  1. 4369878
  2. 4369878
  3. 4369878
  4. 4369878
  5. 4369878
  6. 4369878
  7. 4369878
  8. 4369878
  9. 4369878
  10. 4369878
  11. 4369878
  12. 4369878
  13. 4369878
  14. 4369878
  15. 4369878
  16. 4369878
  17. 4369878
  18. 4369878
  19. 4369878
  20. 4369878
  21. 4369878
  22. 4369878
  23. 4369878
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,449KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4369878
  • Stock #: 20CAY2968A
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB7DA105232
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Local, 1 Owner, no damage records | 3M Protection | 2 Wheel Sets | Dealer Serviced | Premium Package| Driving Assistance Package| Trailer Hitch| Video Available

 

Call/Text Mark or Josh at (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this ML 350:

We are very pleased to offer this local, one-owner 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a new 2020 Porsche Cayenne, serviced at a Mercedes dealer and includes 3M rock protection film and two rim/tire sets for Summer performance and Winter safety. Ask us for a video walkaround of view this vehicle or to set up a time to view this in person at our dealership today.

This ML350 comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including Premium Package, Heated Seats and steering wheel, Panoramic Glass Roof, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound, power tailgate, surround view camera, blind spot detection, Bi Xenon Headlights and much more!

Competitive Financing and Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can help you move forward to your ownership with us today.

*AMVIC Licensed Business*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Edmonton

2018 Porsche 911 GT3...
 200 KM
$199,500 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 117,213 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 92,590 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic
Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Send A Message