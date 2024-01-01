Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED. </p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages. </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included </p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated. </p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer chocie award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2013 MINI Cooper

116,901 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 MINI Cooper

Leather Dual Sun Roof Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper

Leather Dual Sun Roof Heated Seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1729122375
  2. 1729122374
  3. 1729122369
  4. 1729122353
  5. 1729122370
  6. 1729122375
  7. 1729122371
  8. 1729122364
  9. 1729122346
  10. 1729122315
  11. 1729122314
  12. 1729122332
  13. 1729122340
  14. 1729122344
  15. 1729122334
  16. 1729122336
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,901KM
VIN WMWSU3C57DT680132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,901 KM

Vehicle Description

DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED. 

 

Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages. 

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated. 

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer chocie award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Heated Seats Leather for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Cadillac SRX Heated Seats Leather 125,257 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium Leather Sun Roof Heated Seats+ for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Ford Focus Titanium Leather Sun Roof Heated Seats+ 95,158 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Leather Nav Remote Start Back up Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2013 Ford Focus Titanium Leather Nav Remote Start Back up Cam 83,384 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2013 MINI Cooper