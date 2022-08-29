Menu
2013 MINI Cooper

94,818 KM

Details

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street, Dual Sunroof, Htd Seats, Bluetooth

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street, Dual Sunroof, Htd Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,818KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9141520
  Stock #: 22-0143
  VIN: WMWSU3C53DT372553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22-0143
  • Mileage 94,818 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

