2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

147,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: PJ55512-1A
  • VIN: WMWSS7C51DWN51430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Rear Bench Seat
Anthracite Roofliner

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Pkg
SPORT PKG
Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
Black Bonnet Stripes
White Bonnet Stripes
Leatherette seat trim
Comfort access keyless entry
Bluetooth Connection
Lights pkg
Black Light Alloy Wheels
Gasoline Fuel
Black Headlights
Front window defroster
Crystal Silver Metallic
Absolute Black Metallic
WHITE TOP & MIRROR CAPS
6-speed manual Getrag transmission
Starlight Blue Metallic
STYLE PKG
WIRED PKG
SOUND PKG
BLACK TOP & MIRROR CAPS
CARBON BLACK
17" X 7.0" 5-STAR DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS
SATELLITE GREY
LIGHT WHITE
17" X 7.0" 5 HOLE BLACK STAR ALLOY WHEELS
18" X 7.5" TURBO-FAN LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS
18" X 7.5" BLACK 5-STAR DOUBLE SPOKE COMPOSITE LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS
19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE LIGHT ANTHRACITE ALLOY WHEELS
ROYAL GREY METALLIC
GRAVITY LEATHER SEAT TRIM
OXFORD GREEN METALLIC
BRILLIANT COPPER
BLAZING RED
BODY COLOUR TOP & MIRROR CAPS
CARBON BLACK/CARBON BLACK
HOT CROSS CLOTH/LEATHER SEAT TRIM
RED COPPER/CARBON BLACK
LOUNGE LEATHER SEAT TRIM
COLOUR LINE
SATELLITE GRAY
RED COPPER
EXTERIOR MIRROR PKG
FULL-LENGTH 1-PIECE CENTRE RAIL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

