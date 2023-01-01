2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10076535

PJ55512-1A VIN: WMWSS7C51DWN51430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Stock # PJ55512-1A

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Alarm System Front Reading Lamps Floor mats REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Rear Bench Seat Anthracite Roofliner Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Premium Pkg SPORT PKG Turbocharged STANDARD PAINT Black Bonnet Stripes White Bonnet Stripes Leatherette seat trim Comfort access keyless entry Bluetooth Connection Lights pkg Black Light Alloy Wheels Gasoline Fuel Black Headlights Front window defroster Crystal Silver Metallic Absolute Black Metallic WHITE TOP & MIRROR CAPS 6-speed manual Getrag transmission Starlight Blue Metallic STYLE PKG WIRED PKG SOUND PKG BLACK TOP & MIRROR CAPS CARBON BLACK 17" X 7.0" 5-STAR DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS SATELLITE GREY LIGHT WHITE 17" X 7.0" 5 HOLE BLACK STAR ALLOY WHEELS 18" X 7.5" TURBO-FAN LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS 18" X 7.5" BLACK 5-STAR DOUBLE SPOKE COMPOSITE LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE LIGHT ANTHRACITE ALLOY WHEELS ROYAL GREY METALLIC GRAVITY LEATHER SEAT TRIM OXFORD GREEN METALLIC BRILLIANT COPPER BLAZING RED BODY COLOUR TOP & MIRROR CAPS CARBON BLACK/CARBON BLACK HOT CROSS CLOTH/LEATHER SEAT TRIM RED COPPER/CARBON BLACK LOUNGE LEATHER SEAT TRIM COLOUR LINE SATELLITE GRAY RED COPPER EXTERIOR MIRROR PKG FULL-LENGTH 1-PIECE CENTRE RAIL

