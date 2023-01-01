Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

124,448 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

SE, Htd Seats, Alloys

SE, Htd Seats, Alloys

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

124,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 22-0208
  • VIN: JA32U2FU8DU609787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,448 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes front and back, New Swaybar links.  NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

